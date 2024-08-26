Richard Masur, Constance Shulman, and More Join the Cast of Dirty Laundry

WP Theater, together with Spark Theatrical/Laurie Bernhard, announced the cast for the world premiere comedy Dirty Laundry, written by Mathilde Dratwa (A Play About David Mamet Writing a Play about Harvey Weinstein) and directed by Rebecca Martinez (Sancocho). The show will run September 21-October 20 at WP Theater.

In Dirty Laundry, three people grapple with love, loss, lust, and household chores after the woman who unites them dies. The play stars Sasha Diamond (Significant Other) as Red, Yvette Ganier (Jitney, New Amsterdam) as Blue, Amy Jo Jackson (Dicks: The Musical) as Green, Lakisha May (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as Me, Emmy Award nominee Richard Masur (Prayer for the French Republic) as My Dad, and Drama Desk Award nominee Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black) as Another Woman.

The creative team includes set designer Raul Abrego, costume designer Lux Haac, lighting desiger Cat Tate Starmer, sound designer Tosin Olufolabi, intimacy director Judi Lewis Ockler, and props designer Samantha Tutasi.