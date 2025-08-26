Raúl Esparza and Lizzy McAlpine to Headline Sweet Smell of Success Concert

Raúl Esparza and Lizzy McAlpine will star in a concert production of the musical Sweet Smell of Success, presented November 21-22 by MasterVoices at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Esparza will play conniving and feared New York City gossip columnist J.J. Hunsecker, with McAlpine (Floyd Collins) as his sister Susan. Ted Sperling directs and conducts, with Andrew Palermo serving as choreographer.

Based on the novella by Ernest Lehman and the MGM/United Artists motion picture written by Lehman and Clifford Odets, Sweet Smell of Success has a book by John Guare and score by Marvin Hamlisch and Craig Carnelia. It premiered on Broadway in 2002, winning a Tony for star John Lithgow but closing in just over 100 performances.

Guare and Carnelia are reworking the show for this presentation.