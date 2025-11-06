Ragtime Extends Broadway Run by Five Months

Lincoln Center Theater will extend its revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre through June 14. The revival opened on October 16, under the direction of Lear deBessonet.

Ragtime currently stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Adaptated from E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century, Ragtime features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally.

The production has choreography by Ellenore Scott, set design by David Korins, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by 59 Studio, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Ann James is the sensitivity specialist.

Music Director James Moore conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty.

Ragtime was originally scheduled to close on January 4.