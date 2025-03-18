Radio City Rockettes Announce Plans for 100th Anniversary

Open-call auditions, an expanded no-fee dancer development program, and more announced for the anniversary year.

The Radio City Rockettes are celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025, with events continuing throughout the year, including at the 2025 Christmas Spectacular.

Founded in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1925, the Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America. As part of this milestone anniversary, the Rockettes have announced an expansion of their dancer development program, which kicks off with the 2025 Rockettes open call auditions on April 22 at Radio City Music Hall. Additionally, the dance company is launching Rockettes Legacy with the mission of fostering lifelong connections for all former Rockettes and preserving the Rockettes history through a living archive.

At the open call audition on April 22, dancers will be considered for a spot on the Rockettes line for the 2025 Christmas Spectacular or an invitation to participate in the company’s no-fee dancer development program. The development program is expanding this summer with the launch of Rockettes Preparatory, a complement to the existing, more advanced pre-professional Rockettes Conservatory. Rockettes Preparatory provides dancers who are less familiar with the Rockettes Precision Dance Technique with a curriculum that introduces the dance company’s signature style and repertoire.

Rockettes Legacy was launched as a centralized, inclusive community for former Rockettes, who are encouraged to join Rockettes Legacy and contribute to the archive of photos, videos, and first-person stories.

Watch a video below of Rockettes Legacy members reuniting with current Rockettes.

Click here to learn more about the Rockettes 100th anniversary.