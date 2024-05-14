Rachel McAdams, Michael Imperioli, and More to Receive 2024 Theatre World Awards
The 2024 class of Theatre World Award honorees has been announced.
This year’s list includes:
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Michael Imperioli, Enemy of the People
Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz
Will Keen, Patriots
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Chris Stack, Stereophonic
In addition, the 15th annual Dorothy Loudon Award for excellence in theater will be presented to A.J. Shively for the Irish Rep’s Philadelphia, Here I Come. Len Cariou will receive the 11th annual John Willis Award for lifetime achievement. Theater critic Peter Filichia, the longtime emcee of the event, has been named a special honoree, in addition to his hosting duties.
First presented in 1945 and founded by John Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances.