Playwrights Horizons and London's Soho Theatre Launch Foreign Exchange Festival for Playwrights

Playwrights Horizons and London’s Soho Theatre are launching a foreign exchange festival for playwrights, sending eight new plays to opposite sides of the Atlantic.

The pair of theaters will produce readings of four plays by US playwrights in London, and four plays by UK playwrights in New York in December. Each visiting playwright from the UK will be matched with a director and cast from Playwrights Horizons.

Readings will be held in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Reservations are free and seating will be general admission. Click here for reservations.

The plays are Main Character Energy 2! (December 3) by Temi Wilkey, the sequel to Wilkey’s parody of a one-woman show; Little Brother (December 4) by Eoin McAndrew and directed by Sivan Battat, a comic play set in modern-day Belfast about sibling love, self-destruction, and what it means to save someone who doesn’t want to be saved; I, Mother (December 5) by Nadya Menuhin and directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, about a woman’s journey through postpartum depression in the aftermath of a painful pregnancy; and White Girls Gang (December 6) by Rianna Simons, a satire on white guilt and its spiraling effects.