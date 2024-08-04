Photos: Raining Cats and Dogs at Broadway Barks 2024

The adoptathon took place, but the event was cut short due to rain.

The 26th annual Broadway Barks pet adoptathon was held on Saturday, August 3 in Shubert Alley. While the meet-and-greet with the adoptable pets took place in the afternoon, the star-studded Broadway presentation, hosted by event cofounder Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster, was curtailed due to thunderstorms in the area.

Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, and produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks is the annual dog and cat adoption event as Broadway comes together to help these animals find loving homes.