Photos: Elton John Opens His Tammy Faye Musical on Broadway

The new show, starring Katie Brayben, is written with Jake Shears and James Graham.

Tricia Baron

November 15, 2024

The new musical Tammy Faye opened at the Palace Theatre on November 14. Check out our photos from opening night below.

2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 10
Michael Cerveris, Katie Brayben, and Christian Borle
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 119
Elton John
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 122
Elton John, Jay Bakker, and David Furnish
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 78
James Graham, Lynne Page, Jake Shears, and Rupert Goold
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 22
Mark Evans
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 2
Raymond J. Lee
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 3
Charl Brown
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 29
Autumn Hurlbert
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 35
Allison Guinn
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 58
The company of Tammy Faye
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 86
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 90
Kathy Najimy
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 95
Carrie St. Louis
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 107
Michael Stipe
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 11 14 TheaterMania Tammy Faye Opening 126
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper
(© Tricia Baron)

The show stars Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell, with Autumn Hurlbert as the Tammy Faye Bakker Alternate, Nick Bailey as Paul Crouch, Charl Brown as Steve Pieters, Mark Evans as Billy Graham, Allison Guinn as Jan Crouch, Ian Lassiter as Jimmy Swaggart/Ronald Reagan/Archbishop, Raymond J. Lee as John Fletcher, Max Gordon Moore as Thomas S. Monson/Marvin Gorman, Alana Pollard as Jessica Hahn, and Andy Taylor as Pat Robertson/Ted Turner.

Rounding out the ensemble are Amanda Clement, Michael Di Liberto, Jonathan Duvelson, Lily Kaufmann, Denis Lambert, Elliott Mattox, Brittany Nicholas, Keven Quillon, Aveena Sawyer, Allysa Shorte, TJ Tapp, Daniel Torres, and Dana Wilton.

Tammy Faye has a score by legendary musicians Elton John (music) and Jake Shears (lyrics), a book by James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Rupert Goold.

The creative team also includes Tom Deering (orchestrations, arrangements, additional music), Mark Dickman (orchestrations), Bunny Christie (sets), Katrina Lindsay (costumes), Neil Austin (lighting), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound), and Finn Ross (video).

