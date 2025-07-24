TheaterMania Logo white orange
New Ethan Coen Play and More on Tap at the Atlantic Theater Company

Also on the lineup are works by Jake Brasch and Eliana Theologides Rodriguez.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Off-Broadway |

July 24, 2025

Ethan Coen and Neil Pepe
Ethan Coen and Neil Pepe in 2011
(© David Gordon)

Atlantic Theater Company has announced its 2025-26 season.

The season starts with Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love!, directed by Neil Pepe (September 25-November 9).

It’s followed by Jake Brasch’s The Reservoir, a coproduction with Ensemble Studio Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, directed by Shelley Butler (February-March 2026), and Indian Princesses by Eliana Theologides Rodriguez, a coproduction with Rattlestick Theater and the Terrence McNally Foundation, directed by Miranda Cornell (May-June 2026).

The Atlantic for Kids musical Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!, written by Mo Willems and Deborah Wicks La Puma, and directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, runs December 13-February 1.

An additional title, plus more information about these shows, will be announced at a later date.

Latest Reviews

