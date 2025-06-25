New Eisa Davis, Anne Washburn Plays Set for Vineyard Theatre Season

New plays by Anne Washburn and Eisa Davis will take the stage next season at the Vineyard Theatre.

In the fall of 2025, the Vineyard, alongside the Civilians, will present Washburn’s The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, directed by Steve Cosson. Set in Northern California, it’s about an intentional community that lives away from the world, and how its independence is rocked with a member of the group dies unexpectedly.

In the spring of 2026, Davis’s ||: Girls :||: Chance :||: Music :|| will be directed by Pam Mackinnon, in a coproduction with American Conservatory Theater. The coming-of-age play follows a group of gifted teenage musicians, and who they must find new ways to improvise in a world that’s falling apart.

Further details about each production will be announced at a later date.