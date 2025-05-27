Montego Glover Joining Gypsy on Broadway Cast During Audra McDonald's Vacation

Tony nominee Montego Glover will play Rose in the current Broadway revival of Gypsy, June 30-July 6, while star Audra McDonald is on vacation. Glover is scheduled to perform all eight performances that week.

Glover’s Broadway credits include Memphis, Les Misérables, It Shoulda Been You, The Color Purple, Hamilton, and the 2022-23 revival of Into the Woods as the Witch.

Directed by George C. Wolfe, the revival of Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre also stars Tony winner Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, Kevin Csolak, Lesli Margherita, Lili Thomas, and Mylinda Hull.

The musical features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, choreography by Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Daryl Waters.