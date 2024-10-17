Mitzi Gaynor, Star of South Pacific Film and More, Dies at 93

Golden Age film star Mitzi Gaynor has died of natural causes at the age of 93, according to her management team.

Born September 4, 1931, in Chicago, Gaynor began her career as a dancer before transitioning to Hollywood. At age 17, she signed a contract with Twentieth Century Fox, which led to her debut in the 1950 musical My Blue Heaven, followed by the 1951 drama Take Care of My Little Girl. She quickly became a household name, and her most notable film during her period there was There’s No Business Like Show Business.

Gaynor was best known for playing Neillie Forbush in the film of South Pacific, which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination. Her musical film credits also include Anything Goes, Les Girls, and Surprise Package, along with The Birds and the Bees, The Joker Is Wild, and For Love or Money, among others.

She was also known for her spectacular television specials, which showcased her musical, dance, and comedic talents. With elaborate Bob Mackie costumes and various celebrity guests, she earned 16 Emmy nominations for works like Mitzi, Mitzi…A Tribute to the American Housewife, and Mitzi…What’s Hot, What’s Not.

Gaynor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her contributions to the motion picture industry. She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, manager Jack Bean, who died at the age of 84 in 2006.