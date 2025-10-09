Mischa Barton Sets Stage Return in Double Indemnity

The OC star will tour the UK in this new play.

Mischa Barton will make her stage return next year in a new adaptation of Double Indemnity in the United Kingdom. This touring production opens at the Devonshire Park Theatre on February 5, before traveling across England, Ireland, and Wales.

Based on James M. Cain’s 1943 novel, which inspired Billy Wilder’s celebrated film noir, Double Indemnity follows insurance salesman Walter Huff, whose encounter with the married Phyllis leads to a dangerous conspiracy involving lust, greed, and murder. The new stage version is adapted by Tom Holloway and directed by Oscar Toeman.

Best known for The OC, Barton will play Phyllis. Before her screen career, Barton was a New York stage actor, appearing in Tony Kushner’s Slavs!, James Lapine’s Twelve Dreams, and Naomi Wallace’s One Flea Spare.