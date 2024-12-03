Michele Pawk, John Treacy Egan, and More to Join Jonathan Groff in Just in Time

Also, get a first listen at Jonathan Groff singing some of Bobby Darin’s hit songs.

Producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and John Frost have announced additional casting for Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along) as Bobby Darin. Performances start on March 28, 2025, with an official opening on April 23, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

Groff will be joined by Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Cabaret), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Anything Goes), Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella). Full cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), and choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse).

Click here for a first listen of Jonathan Groff singing “Beyond The Sea,” “Dream Lover,” and “Just in Time.”