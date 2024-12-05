Listen: Jonathan Groff Sings "Beyond the Sea" as Bobby Darrin in New Musical Just in Time

The show will open in 2025 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Tony winner Jonathan Groff will play the singer Bobby Darrin in the new Broadway musical Just in Time, beginning performances March 28 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Here, you can listen to him sing the iconic song “Beyond the Sea”

Groff will be joined by Joe Barbara, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly. Full cast and creative team will be announced soon.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and choreography by Shannon Lewis.