Michael Urie Will Star in Shakespeare's Richard II for Red Bull Theater

The production will run October 27-November 30 at the Astor Place Theatre.

Emmy nominee Michael Urie (Shrinking, Oh, Mary!) will star in a new version of Shakespeare’s Richard II, adapted and directed by Australian director Craig Baldwin.

Richard II will be the first production at the Astor Place under its new management, No Guarantees Productions.

Urie is a long-time Red Bull Theater collaborator, having performed in its productions such as The Government Inspector in 2017. He is currently appearing on Broadway in Oh, Mary! as Mary’s Teacher.

This production of Shakespeare’s play is set in 1980s Manhattan, where the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power.

It will run October 27-November 30, with an opening night set for November 9, at the Astor Place Theatre.