Maybe Happy Ending Will Launch North American Tour in 2026

The tour will begin in Baltimore with stops planned in Los Angeles, DC, Chicago, Tampa, and more.

The producers of the Tony Award-nominated new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending announced that in addition to continuing on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, the show will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the fall of 2026.

The tour will launch in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center before continuing to 30+ cities including Los Angeles, DC, Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence, and other cities. Additional engagements, casting, and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.

Maybe Happy Ending is written by Tony Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade). The production features set and additional video design by Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, and video design by George Reeve. Deborah Abramson is the music supervisor and John Yun is the music director.

The current cast on Broadway stars Tony nominee Darren Criss (Glee), Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few), Dez Duron (NBC’s The Voice), and Marcus Choi (Wicked). Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo, and Claire Kwon round out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending has received 10 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical, four Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Musical, nine Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding Musical, and nine Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

TheaterMania’s critic praised the show, writing it, “exudes an undeniable charm and warmth.”