Lineup Set for First Powerhouse: International Arts Festival in Brooklyn

The festival will invite global artists to present work in New York City.

The new arts festival Powerhouse: International launches this fall at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn, curated by founder David Binder.

Over the course of nearly three months, works from well-known and emerging artists alike will challenge norms, ignite dialogue, inspire democratic engagement, and forge new creative possibilities.

Three works mark the American debuts of internationally celebrated artists. Brazilian theatermaker, writer, and performer Carolina Bianchi and the Cara de Cavalo collective present CADELA FORÇA TRILOGY, Chapter I: The Bride and the Goodnight Cinderella, while French-Malagasy choreographer Soa Ratsifandrihana’s Fampitaha, fampita, fampitàna seeks a vocabulary between bodies and history to understand what binds children of the diaspora and what makes them unique. Greek choreographer Christos Papadopoulos presents his elemental dance Larsen C, winner of the 2024 Rose International Dance Prize from Sadler’s Wells.

Global artists and local skaters converge in Danish choreographer Mette Ingvartsen’s Skatepark, which transforms Powerhouse Arts’s Grand Hall into a point of connection between European and Brooklyn skaters. Amari Marshall’s The Imagining invites audiences and artists onto the dance floor in an evening of catharsis.

Also on tap are South African artist William Kentridge’s genre-transcending performance Sibyl, Aotearoa New Zealand artist Kate McIntosh’s site-responsive Worktable, Dead Centre and Emilie Pine’s Good Sex, and Hofesh Schechter’s Theatre of Dreams.

Committed to accessibility, the festival will ensure that 10,000 tickets are available at $30.

Details about each production will be announced at a later date. Click here for dates and more information.