Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular Sets New York Debut at Radio City

Cameron Mackintosh’s touring show Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular will play a New York engagement at Radio City Music Hall, July 23-August 2, 2026.

The dates follow a record-breaking world tour which opened in Belfast in 2024 and has sold over a million tickets across 30 cities in 25 countries. The arena production, developed from the Covid-era Les Misérables: The Staged Concert, marks the culmination of the musical’s 40th anniversary celebration, with the London production still running at the Sondheim Theatre.

Casting for the engagement will be announced later this year, with Mackintosh teasing an “incredible array of Les Mis alumni.”

The musical is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on Victor Hugo’s novel, with music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular features a new design created for large-scale venues, with direction by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, sets by Matt Kinley, costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections by Finn Ross, orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, original orchestrations by John Cameron, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.