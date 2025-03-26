The show was supposed to be part of this season’s Broadway Center Stage series.

The Kennedy Center’s upcoming Broadway Center Stage concert production of Legally Blonde has been postponed.

In a statement, Broadway Center Stage artistic director Jeffrey Finn said “To be clear, this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show. Broadway Center Stage will continue our mission to deliver first class productions for our loyal patrons, as well as the Broadway creatives, casts, crew, and amazing Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra musicians. I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.”

Legally Blonde was scheduled to run June 13-22; a press statement suggested that new dates would eventually be announced.

Based on the film, Legally Blonde has a score by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach.

Patrons with tickets will be contacted directly for refunds and exchanges.