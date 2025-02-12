President Trump Elected Chair of the Kennedy Center; Ben Folds, Shonda Rhimes, Renée Fleming Resign Following Announcement

Changes are in store in Washington, DC.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced executive leadership changes, effective immediately.

At a Kennedy Center Board meeting held February 12, President of the United States Donald J. Trump was elected as Kennedy Center Board Chair, replacing former Chair David M. Rubenstein.

The Board also terminated the contract of current Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, who, in January, announced her intention to step down from the position at the end of 2025. Richard Grenell will serve as interim Kennedy Center President.

Fourteen new Kennedy Center Board of Trustee members were also announced today including President Trump, Susie Wiles, Dan Scavino, Allison Lutnick, Lynda Lomangino, Mindy Levine, Usha Vance, Pamela Gross, John Falconetti, Cheri Summerall, Sergio Gor, Emilia May Fanjul, Patricia Duggan, and Dana Blumberg.

Those stepping down from positions within the Kennedy Center in the wake of these appointments include Board treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra artistic advisor Ben Folds, and artistic advisor at-large Renée Fleming.