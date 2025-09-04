Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay Will Star in Romy & Michele: The Musical

Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay will star in the off-Broadway production of Romy & Michele: The Musical with performances starting on October 14 at Stage 42. Opening night is set for October 28.

Based on the 1997 cult classic film Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (Orange is the New Black), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), choreography by Karla Garcia, and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

Bundy will play Romy and Lindsay will play Michele. Also in the cast are Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney/Ensemble, DeMarius Copes and Ninako Donville as members of the ensemble, Erica Dorfler as Kelly Possenger/Ensemble, Michael Thomas Grant as Sandy Frink/Ensemble, Je’Shaun Jackson as Toby Walters/Ensemble, Pascal Pastrana as Billy Christianson/Ensemble, and Lauren Zakrin as Christie Masters/Ensemble.

When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy reluctantly agrees to go if they come up with something to impress their classmates, leading to an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves.