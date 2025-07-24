Kyiv's Theater on Podil Coming to the Public With New Richard Nelson Play

When the Hurlyburly’s Done will be presented in krainian with English supertitles

The Public Theater will present the Kyiv-based theater company Theater on Podil’s production of Richard Nelson’s When the Hurlyburly’s Done, running September 16-21.

Translated by Yulia Sosnovska, the drama is performed in Ukrainian with English supertitles.

The play is described as follows: “In 1920, 32-year-old Les Kurbas, the founder of the modern Ukrainian theater, takes a group of young actors out of war-torn Kyiv into the countryside where they will perform plays, bartering tickets for food. One such play is Macbeth, the first Shakespeare production ever performed in Ukrainian. While Kurbas and most of the company attend a show by a local theater company performed in their honor, six young women— four actresses, a pianist, and a dancer—stay behind with their children. Over a meal which they cook using the proceeds of that evening’s show, the young women talk, complain, joke, make fun of themselves, laugh, and rehearse dances from the show, all while in pain, heartbroken, lost, scared, and with a need to be together.”

Directed by the author, the cast includes Yulia Brusentseva, Kateryna Chikina, Mariia Demenko, Natalka Kobizka, Olena Korzeniuk, and Maria Kos.

It features scenic and costume design by Mariia Pohrebniak, lighting design by Sergey Nevgadovsky, and sound design by Sergey Shevchenko. Vladyslav Tsekhmeistruk and Milada Samoilova will serve as stage managers.