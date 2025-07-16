Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie, Jenn Harris Joining Oh, Mary! on Broadway

New casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Jinkx Monsoon, who will play Mary Todd Lincoln beginning Monday, August 4, are Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals) as Mary’s Husband, Emmy nominee Michael Urie (Shrinking) as Mary’s Teacher, and Jenn Harris (American Fiction) as Mary’s Chaperone.

Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, and Bianca Leigh, who originated these roles at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2024 and currently perform them on Broadway, play their final performances on August 2, as does current Mary, Tituss Burgess. Tony Macht, who plays Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, will remain with the company through September 28, which is also currently scheduled to be the final performance for Monsoon, Nanjiani, Urie, and Harris.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.