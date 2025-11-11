The 2025 K-Musical Roadshow, presented by Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS), Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Korea), and the Business of Broadway, will be held on November 18 in New York City.

This invitation-only event will feature the US debut of three new musicals that were first conceived and produced in Korea, and are now being developed for the US by New York-based performers and creative teams.

The roadshow will feature abridged, fully translated versions of the original Korean musicals Let Me Fly, Rimbaud, and Dalí, Gala Exhibition. Each 40-minute presentation is followed by a Q&A with the artists and networking reception.

Let Me Fly, about a great love that transcends space and time, is directed by Telly Leung (Allegiance) and features music by Chan Hong Min, book and lyrics by Min Hyeong Cho, English translation and lyrics by Michael K. Lee, and music direction by Laura Bergquist (Allegiance). The roadshow cast includes Marcus Choi (Maybe Happy Ending), Christine Heesun Hwang, Daniel May, and Hazel Anne Raymundo.

Rimbaud is based on the true story of the unconventional friendship between three passionate French poets living in Bohemian 19th-century France. Directed by Zi Alikhan (On That Day in Amsterdam), the musical features book and lyrics by Heekyung Yun, music by Chanhong Min, music direction by PJ Ju, English translation by Hansol Oh and Yunhye Park, and English lyrics adaptation by Trevor K. Band. The cast includes A.J. Shively (Paradise Square), Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins), and Charles Joseph Webb.

Dalí, Gala Exhibition, written and directed by YoonJi Cho, blends musical theater with visual exhibition to create a fantastical tour through an exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s major works. The production features music by Seungmin Kim, music direction by Pete White, and associate direction from Lauren Zeftel. The cast includes Kelsey Angel Baehrens, Blair Baker, Travis Keith Battle, Mara Cecilia, John El-Jor (We Live in Cairo), Alyssa Fox (Wicked), and Nick Martinez.