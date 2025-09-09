TheaterMania Logo white orange
Justin Vivian Bond Will Perform Marianne Faithfull Tribute Show for St. Ann's Warehouse

Flaming September will run at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church.

David Gordon

September 9, 2025

Justin Vivian Bond
(© David Gordon)

Justin Vivian Bond will perform a tribute to singer Marianne Faithfull titled Flaming September, September 24-28 at the original home of St. Ann’s Warehouse, St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn. 

Created and performed by Bond, the show has music direction by Matt Ray, direction by Daniel Fish, and lighting by John Torres.

Faithfull’s comeback album Blazing Away was recorded live at the Brooklyn Heights venue, once the home of New York’s avant-rock scene. This will be St. Ann’s Warehouse’s first show in the church in 25 years, a venue Bond has dreamed of performing within.

This will be Bond’s fist American performance of Faithfull’s music since her death earlier this year, and it will focus on songs Faithfull recorded in the years after Blazing Away.

 

