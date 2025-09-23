& Juliet Announces Cast for 2nd Year of North American Tour

Paul-Jordan Jansen and Kathryn Allison will return as Lance and Angélique.

The second year of the & Juliet North American tour is set to begin performances on September 24 in Sacramento, California. As previously announced, 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada will take on the title role of Juliet.

Paul-Jordan Jansen (Sweeney Todd) and Kathryn Allison (Company) will return to their respective roles of Lance and Angélique. Joining the cast are Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland) as Anne Hathaway, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Joseph Torres as Romeo, and Noah Marlowe as François.

The ensemble includes Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht, and Ryan Winkler.

The tour will continue to more than 40 cities in its second year including Miami, San Antonio, Montreal, Indianapolis, San Diego, Chicago, and more.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops.