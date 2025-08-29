Caraballo Quijada won the Jimmy this year and just graduated from high school.

2025 Jimmy Awards winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada will assume the leading role in the national tour of & Juliet, beginning September 24 at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento, CA.

Caraballo Quijada joins the cast as Juliet just after graduating from Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. A three-time nominee for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards), she won this year’s Best Performance by an Actress award for her work as Sandra Bloom in her high school’s production of Big Fish.

Featuring songs by Max Martin, a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022 after acclaimed runs in the United Kingdom.

Full casting for the second year of the & Juliet national tour will be announced after Labor Day.