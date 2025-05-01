Joseph Robinette, Book Writer of A Christmas Story: The Musical, Dies at 86

Joseph Robinette, the Tony-nominated book writer of A Christmas Story: The Musical, died April 24 at the age of 86 following a long decline from dementia.

Born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, Robinette’s career began at the age of 10, when he shared the stage with Boris Karloff in the play On Borrowed Time. That led to a lifelong career in theater, focusing especially in teaching.

A graduate of Carson-Newman College and the University of Tennessee, he completed his Ph.D. at Southern Illinois University. He joined the faculty at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) in 1971, where he taught theater arts for more than 30 years. He won numerous teaching awards including the university’s Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award, and was named Professor Emeritus when he retired in 2005.

In addition to A Christmas Story, written with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Robinette was the author of more than 55 published plays and musicals. He collaborated with E.B. White on the authorized stage adaptation of Charlotte’s Web, and penned stage adaptations of classic books The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Anne of Green Gables, and Sarah, Plain and Tall.

He met his wife, Helen Marie Seitz, at Southern Illinois University, and the two married in 1965. She died less than a day after he did.

The Robinettes are survived by their five children and nine grandchildren, as well as countless students, colleagues, and readers.