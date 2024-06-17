Theater News

Jonathan Groff Wins First Tony Award, on Third Nomination

He won for his role in Merrily We Roll Along.

Linda Buchwald
Broadway
2024 06 16 TheaterMania Tony Awards Winners 77
Jonathan Groff
(© Tricia Baron)

Jonathan Groff is now a Tony Award winner for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

He won for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along directed by Maria Friedman. He also won the 2023 Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical for NYTW run of the same production.

This was Groff’s third Tony nomination. He was previously nominated in 2007 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in Spring Awakening and in 2016 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical in Hamilton.

TheaterMania’s David Gordon wrote that Jonathan Groff, along with his co-stars and fellow Tony nominees Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, are “giving career-best performances.”

Merrily We Roll Along is running at the Hudson Theatre through July 7.

