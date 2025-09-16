John Lithgow Sets Broadway Return in Olivier-Winning Drama Giant

Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning drama Giant, about a confrontation between author Roald Dahl and his publishers after he writes an allegedly antisemitic newspaper article, will come to Broadway beginning March 11, 2026.

Nicholas Hytner’s acclaimed production arrives in New York following sold out runs at the Royal Court Theatre and in London’s West End. John Lithgow, who earned an Olivier for his performance as Roald Dahl, will reprise his work on Broadway, alongside sets and costumes by Bob Crowley.

Set in the summer of 1983, just before the release of The Witches, Giant imagines a tense meeting between Roald Dahl and his American and British publishers as they scramble to contain the fallout from his public denunciation of Israel and defence of the Palestinians in a review of a book on the 1982 Lebanon war.

Full casting and additional information about the Broadway run will be announced in due course.

Of the Royal Court production, our critic at sibling publication WhatsOnStage said the play “doesn’t quite decide where it stands in that argument about whether you can loathe the man and admire the art – but thanks to Lithgow, it compels while it is making it.”