John Legend and Lynn Nottage's Imitation of Life Musical Sets World Premiere

The Shed will present the show this fall.
The Shed will premiere Imitation of Life, a new musical based on Fannie Hurst’s 1933 novel and two subsequent film adaptations, in the fall of 2026.
Imitation of Life has a book is two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (MJ), with music and lyrics by EGOT-winner John Legend. Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) is directing the project and casting will be announced at a later date.
Hurst’s novel was first published in 1933, and is about a woman who peddles maple syrup and takes on boarders at her Atlantic City home after a series of tragedies makes her the sole breadwinner for her family.
It has twice been adapted for film: in 1934, directed by John Stahl, and starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers; and in 1959 directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore.
The show is a coproduction with National Black Theatre.
Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.