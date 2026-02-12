John Legend and Lynn Nottage's Imitation of Life Musical Sets World Premiere

The Shed will present the show this fall.

The Shed will premiere Imitation of Life, a new musical based on Fannie Hurst’s 1933 novel and two subsequent film adaptations, in the fall of 2026. Imitation of Life has a book is two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (MJ), with music and lyrics by EGOT-winner John Legend. Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) is directing the project and casting will be announced at a later date.

Hurst’s novel was first published in 1933, and is about a woman who peddles maple syrup and takes on boarders at her Atlantic City home after a series of tragedies makes her the sole breadwinner for her family.

It has twice been adapted for film: in 1934, directed by John Stahl, and starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers; and in 1959 directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore.

The show is a coproduction with National Black Theatre.