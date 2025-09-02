Jennifer Nettles Musical Giulia Postponed, New Play The Visitors Added at PAC NYC

Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced that Jennifer Nettles’s new musical Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo will play a limited run from June 28 through July 26, 2026, a postponement from its originally scheduled run this fall. Additionally, Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman (Metamorphoses) will direct, replacing originally announced director Rebecca Taichman. The musical is inspired by true events in 17th-century Sicily and will star the composer.

PAC NYC has also announced the US premiere of Jane Harrison’s The Visitors, which will perform January 21 through February 1 as part of the Under the Radar Festival. Winner of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Mainstage Production and Best Ensemble, The Visitors is set in January 1788, as a fleet of European ships amass in Sydney Harbor and seven Aboriginal leaders gather to deliberate a response. Wesley Enoch directs.

The performing arts center will also host special events, including comedian Tiffany Haddish in conversation with CNN contributor Van Jones (October 30) and Es Devlin’s art installation Congregation (October 29-November 1). You can view a complete lineup of events at PAC NYC here.