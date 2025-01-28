Jennifer Nettles to Premiere Her New Musical, Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo

The Sugarland singer returns to the theatrical stage after playing Jenna in Waitress.

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles will star in the world premiere of her new musical Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo.

Running November 25-December 21, the show is presented by and at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan.

With a book and score by Sugarland member Nettles, Giulia: The Poison queen of Palermo is directed by Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreographed by Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour). Full details will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by events that took place in the 17th Century, the show is described as follows: “What begins as a single act of self-defense ripples through a town creating one of the world’s most prolific serial killers. Can Giulia Tofana destroy the monsters around her without becoming one herself?”

Nettles made her Broadway debut in Chicago, and later appeared in Waitress.