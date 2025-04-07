TheaterMania Logo white orange
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Faith Prince Celebrate Boop! The Musical Opening Night

Ainsley Melham, Angelica Hale, and more star in the musical from Bob Martin, David Foster, and Susan Birkenhead.

| Broadway |

April 7, 2025

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 39
Jasmine Amy Rogers
(© Tricia Baron)

Boop! The Musical marked its Broadway opening night on April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 15
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Ainsley Melham
(© Tricia Baron)

With a book by Bob Martin and score by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, Boop! is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. The show follows the iconic Betty Boops as she dreams of an ordinary day off from her black-and-white world, which lands her in the colorful, music-filled land of New York City.

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 31
Anastacia McCleskey, Stephen DeRosa, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ainsley Melham, Faith Prince, and Angelica Hale
(© Tricia Baron)

The cast is led by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop, Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 26
Angelica Hale, Pudgy the Dog, and Phillip Huber
(© Tricia Baron)

The ensemble includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Lizzy Tucker, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, David Wright Jr., Damani Van Rensalier, and Amy Van Norstrand.

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 1
The ensemble of Boop!
(© Tricia Baron)

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies.” Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons and has appeared in countless films, tv shows, commercials, and more.

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 45
Pudgy the Dog
(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team includes David Rockwell (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Finn Ross (projections), Sabina Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), Skylar Fox (illusions), the Huber Marionettes (marionette design) and Darryl Waters (music supervision and arrangements), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Zane Mark (dance arrangements), and Rick Fox (music director).

2025 04 05 TheaterMania Boop Opening Night Curtain Call 18
Jasmine Amy Rogers
(© Tricia Baron)

