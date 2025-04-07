Jasmine Amy Rogers, Faith Prince Celebrate Boop! The Musical Opening Night

Ainsley Melham, Angelica Hale, and more star in the musical from Bob Martin, David Foster, and Susan Birkenhead.

Boop! The Musical marked its Broadway opening night on April 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

With a book by Bob Martin and score by David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, Boop! is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell and is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. The show follows the iconic Betty Boops as she dreams of an ordinary day off from her black-and-white world, which lands her in the colorful, music-filled land of New York City.

The cast is led by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop, Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The ensemble includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Lizzy Tucker, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, David Wright Jr., Damani Van Rensalier, and Amy Van Norstrand.

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies.” Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons and has appeared in countless films, tv shows, commercials, and more.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (sets), Gregg Barnes (costumes), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Finn Ross (projections), Sabina Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), Skylar Fox (illusions), the Huber Marionettes (marionette design) and Darryl Waters (music supervision and arrangements), Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Zane Mark (dance arrangements), and Rick Fox (music director).