Jane Krakowski Is Broadway's Next Mary Todd Lincoln

Oh, Mary! has extended its run again on Broadway.

Tony winner Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) will take over the bratty curls of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre beginning October 14 for a run through December 7. Tickets for the production are now on sale through July 5, 2026.

This marks Krakowski’s first Broadway appearance since She Loves Me. Best known for playing Jenna Maroney on 30 Rock, she won a Tony for Nine and was recently seen in Here We Are at London’s National Theatre and Shit. Meet. Fan. off-Broadway at MCC Theater.

Written by Cole Escola and diredted by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Current standby Hannah Solow will play Mary full time September 30-October 12, following the departure of current star Jinkx Monsoon.