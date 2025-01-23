Isabella Rossellini Sees Death Becomes Her on Broadway

Isabella Rossellini caught the Broadway production of Death Becomes Her this week and visited with the cast following the show. Rossellini starred in the 1992 film as Lisle Von Rhuman, dealer of a very expensive potion that grants immortality. The character’s name has become Viola Van Horn for the stage and is played by Michelle Williams, whom TheaterMania’s critic called “irresistibly fabulous” in his review. You can see the moment the two met in the photos below.