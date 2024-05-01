Reefer Madness the Musical Revival Announces Casting

Reefer Madness The Musical announced casting for the revival of the musical comedy that started in Los Angeles in the late nineties. This immersive production will feature additional songs and material by the original creative team. Performances start on May 30 at the Whitley.

The production will star Anthony Norman (The Prom) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot) as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie) as Sally De Bain, and Nicole Parker (Wicked) as Mae Coleman. Joining them will be Thomas Dekker as Ralph Wiley and Bryan Daniel Porter as the Lecturer/Jack/Jesus. Rounding out the ensemble are Jane Papageorge, Claire Crause, Alex Tho, Andre Joseph Aultman, Natalie Holt MacDonald, and David Toshiro Crane.

The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), with associate direction/choreography by Maxx Reed. Book and lyrics are by Kevin Murphy, with book and music by Dan Studney. Costume design is by Max Levvit (“Pinwheel Pinwheel”) and music direction is by David Lamoureux. The show is produced by Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy, America Olivo, and Dan Studney, co-produced by Maia Falconi-Sachs, Madison Mohn, Nick Padgett, and Matthew A. Rosenthal, and executive produced by Wendy Parker.