Ingrid Michaelson’s The Notebook Announces Full Company for Broadway Premiere

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Playing a variety of roles will be Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace, and Charlie Webb. They join the previously announced Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah.

Featuring a score by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook is codirected by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman. The production will have scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

The Notebook begins previews February 6 at the Schoenfeld theatre. Opening night is scheduled for March 14.

Full casting for the Broadway run is still to be announced. Of the Chicago mounting, our critic called The Notebook an “earnest, deeply romantic tear-jerker.”