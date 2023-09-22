Listen to “If This Is Love” from The Notebook Musical

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has released as a single “If This Is Love” from her forthcoming Broadway musical The Notebook. You can listen to her sing it here:

Based on the wildly popular Nicholas Sparks novel, The Notebook follows the decades-long romance of Allie and Noah. Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us) wrote the book, and Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen). The show is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 10 ahead of a Thursday, March 14 opening night. Casting has not yet been announced.

The Notebook made its world premiere with Chicago Shakespeare Theater last year, and our Chicago critic called it an “earnest, deeply romantic tear-jerker.”

Tickets to the Broadway run go on sale next Tuesday, September 26 at 10am ET.