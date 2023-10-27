Maryann Plunkett, Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez to Lead The Notebook on Broadway

Principal casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Leading the company will be Tony winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah. With the exception of Harewood (who replaces the late John Beasley), all originated their roles during the musical’s debut run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022.

Featuring a score by Ingrid Michaelson and book by Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook is codirected by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman. The production will have scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

The Notebook begins previews February 6 at the Schoenfeld theatre. Opening night is scheduled for March 14.

Full casting for the Broadway run is still to be announced. Of the Chicago mounting, our critic called The Notebook an “earnest, deeply romantic tear-jerker.”