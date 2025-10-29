Ian McKellen and More to Star in "Mixed Reality" Play An Ark by Simon Stephens

Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings), Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton), Arinzé Kene (Misty), and Rosie Sheehy (The Brightening Air) will star in the world premiere of An Ark, a new play by Simon Stephens created for and performed in “mixed reality.”

Produced by mixed reality pioneer Todd Eckert and his company Tin Drum, An Ark won’t feature the actors physically present. Audience members will wear mixed reality headsets to see digital versions of McKellen and company as if they’re performing right in front of them. The performers interact with the environment in real time, except it’s being delivered to spectators digitally.

An Ark, running 47 minutes, is a birth-to-death exploration of the human condition.

Production design is Rosanna Vize, with image capturing by 4DViews.

The seven-week engagement, January 9-March 1, will take place at the Shed, under the direction of Sarah Frankcom.