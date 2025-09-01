Heathers Sets North American Tour for 2027

The new off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical will embark on a North American tour beginning in the spring of 2027, with dates and casting to be announced in the coming months.

In addition, the show will return to the UK in the summer of 2026, with a new touring production set to play Australia and New Zealand also in 2026.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. This revival is based on the long-running and massively successful West End production, with direction by Andy Fickman.

Heathers was first seen in Los Angeles in 2013, and it played a short off-Broadway run in 2014, also under FIckman’s direction. Between 2018 and 2024, Heathers debuted at London’s Other Palace and transferred to the Theatre Royal Haymarket, before running again at the Other Palace and later @sohoplace, and embarking on three European tours. A filmed production is available for streaming on the Roku Channel.

Read our review of the new New York production, which we called “the great musical of our nihilistic age.”