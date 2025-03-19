TheaterMania Logo white orange
Has Broadway Finally Gotten Its Mojo Back?

TheaterMania editor David Gordon chats with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton.

| Broadway |

March 19, 2025

The exterior of Operation Mincemeat, Boop and Sarah Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray, (© Julietta Cerventes(, Jasmine Amy Rogers as the title character in Boop! The Betty Boop Musical in Chicago(© Matthew Murphy) and Sarah Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray (© Marc Brenner)
Operation Mincemeat, Boop, and The Picture of Dorian Gray are some of the shows opening this spring on Broadway.
(© Julieta Cervantes / Matthew Murphy / Marc Brenner)

In a special episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast, regular host Sarah Crompton talks to David Gordon, editor-in-chief here at TheaterMania, about the shows opening this spring on Broadway.

From Denzel Washington and George Clooney to Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, there is some major star power lighting up the stages across the pond. Plus the Brits are coming!

Crompton and regular co-host and editor-in-chief Alex Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges, and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

You can listen for free here:

