Today, September 1, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child makes history when it celebrates 2,328 performances at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre and surpasses Abie’s Irish Rose (1922-1927) to become the third-longest-running Broadway play in history. The other longest plays are Life With Father (1939-1947) and Tobacco Road (1933-1941).

Now the longest-running play in the modern era, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018, and was named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing nonmusical play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany and tells the story of when Harry Potter’s headstrong son, Albus, befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy.

The Tony-winning production features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.