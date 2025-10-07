Bleecker Street, World of Wonder, and Universal Pictures Content Group have announced that a cast of fan-favorites from the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise will star in Adam Shankman’s upcoming action-comedy feature film, which has now started principal photography.

Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Monét X Change, and Symone will appear alongside RuPaul in the first theatrical feature from the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe. Producer Universal Pictures Content Group has entered an agreement to acquire all international rights. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically in North America in 2026.

In the film written by Connor Wright and Christina Friel, best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee) are train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Latrice Royale) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day.