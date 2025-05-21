George Wendt, Best Known for Cheers, Has Died at 76

George Wendt, best known as Norm Peterson on the long-running NBC sitcom Cheers, died in his California home on Tuesday at the age of 76. His family reported that he died peacefully in his sleep.

Wendt appeared on every episode of Cheers during its 11-year run from 1982 to 1993 and was nominated for six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for the role. In addition to his television and film career, he worked extensively in the theater.

A Chicago native, Wendt got his start at the improvisational comedy club Second City.

Wendt made his Broadway debut in 1998 as a replacement for the role of Yvan in Art. He went on to play Edna Turnblad in Hairspray, Santa in Elf, and Joe Bell in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In 2017, Wendt played Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman at St. Jacob’s Country Playhouse in Waterloo, Ontario, his final stage performance.

Wendt is survived by his wife, Bernadette Birkett; his children Hilary, Joe, and Daniel; and his stepchildren Joshua and Andrew.