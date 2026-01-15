First Look at Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Tony Shalhoub in MGM+ Series American Classic

The MGM+ series American Classic will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, March 1, followed by weekly episodes until the season finale on April 12.

The series, co-created by Michael Hoffman and Tony winner Bob Martin, stars Academy Award winner Kevin Kline, Emmy winner Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney.

Kline plays Richard Bean, a Broadway actor who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and has to return home to the family theater. Tenney plays Richard’s brother, Jon Bean, and Linney plays Richard’s ex-girlfriend, who is now the town’s mayor and married to his brother. Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the Bean family and the transformative power of making art.

Tony Shalhoub plays Alvy, Richard’s long-time New York agent and possibly only friend. Stephen Spinella joins the cast as Xander, a highly influential theater critic who was once a fan of Richard, but now pans one performance after another. Aaron Tveit also joins the cast as Troy, Xander’s handsome, younger partner. Additional cast members include Len Cariou, Jane Alexander, and Jessica Hecht, as well as Nell Verlaque, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, Ajay Friese, and Mark Linn-Baker.