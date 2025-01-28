Kevin Kline to Play Washed-Up Broadway Actor in New Comedy Series American Classic

The streaming service MGM+ has just ordered the series, which will go into production this year.

The streaming service MGM+ (formerly known as Epix) has ordered eight episodes of the new comedy series American Classic, which is slated to go into production later this year.

The half-hour show will star three-time Tony winner Kevin Kline as Richard Bean, a Broadway actor who suffers a public meltdown so complete that he is forced to move back to the town where his family runs a small theater. Horrified to discover that the boards on which he formerly tread have become a murder mystery dinner theater, he resolves to stage a great American drama–starring himself, naturally.

Kline will star opposite Jon Tenney, who plays Richard’s brother, Jon Bean. No other casting has been announced.

The series is co-created by Michael Hoffman (Soapdish) and Tony winner Bob Martin, who has written the books for Elf, The Prom, and the forthcoming BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical. Hoffman will direct the pilot episode.

Hoffman, Martin, and Ellen Fairey serve as executive producers alongside non-writing EPs Kline, Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, and Miriam Mintz, David Levine and Garrett Kemble for Anonymous Content, and co-EP Tenney. Kevin Cotter will serve as co-producer.