Eva Noblezada Sets Great Gatsby Departure Date

Only a few more weeks to see the original Daisy.

Eva Noblezada will play his final performance as Daisy in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby on January 30 at the Broadway Theatre. Replacement casting is still to be announced.

The current company includes Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Jordan leaves on January 19, to be replaced by Ryan McCartan on January 21, while Anderson will depart on January 5, to be replaced by Terrence Mann.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby will have scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.